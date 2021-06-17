Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,222,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636,356 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.79% of Corteva worth $614,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 3.3% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in Corteva by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.21.

CTVA opened at $43.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.58. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

In other news, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington bought 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

