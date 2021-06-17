Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 13,347 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,347 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.67% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $667,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,332,521,000 after acquiring an additional 78,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,796,276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,673 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $1,555,057,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 444,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $616,617,000 after buying an additional 39,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $355,121,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total value of $2,749,997.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at $26,939,996.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 944 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,667 shares of company stock worth $7,003,143 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,383.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,413.10. The stock has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 97.08, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,010.83 and a 1-year high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Securiti raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,663.19.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

