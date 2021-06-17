Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $93.87 million-95.39 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.31 million.

NASDAQ GTH traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $19.86. The company had a trading volume of 14,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,023. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56. Genetron has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.31.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). Genetron had a negative net margin of 666.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.41%.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

