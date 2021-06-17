Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Short Interest Update

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 834,100 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the May 13th total of 554,700 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 889,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NYSE GNK opened at $19.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.31. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $19.58. The company has a market cap of $813.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.15.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.67 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 29.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is presently -57.14%.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $4,237,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $35,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,817.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,077,578 shares of company stock worth $31,047,437. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,772,000. Scion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,575,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth $3,522,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 26.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,637,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,503,000 after acquiring an additional 345,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 150.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 455,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 273,421 shares in the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GNK shares. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.15.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.