Gems (GEM) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 17th. During the last week, Gems has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Gems coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Gems has a total market cap of $295,797.14 and $797.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00061218 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00023951 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.24 or 0.00761666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00083503 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00042001 BTC.

Gems Coin Profile

Gems is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official website is gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Gems

