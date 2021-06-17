Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the May 13th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GBERY shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Geberit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Geberit alerts:

Shares of GBERY stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.50. 1,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,852. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.90. Geberit has a 12-month low of $48.48 and a 12-month high of $75.25.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.