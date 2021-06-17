Gateley (LON:GTLY) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY) shares were down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 192.50 ($2.52). Approximately 142,266 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 117,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 198 ($2.59).

A number of analysts have issued reports on GTLY shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of Gateley in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of Gateley in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Gateley in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their target price on Gateley from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The firm has a market cap of £226.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 191.51.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

