GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) Short Interest Update

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 118,200 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the May 13th total of 93,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of NYSE GBL opened at $24.88 on Thursday. GAMCO Investors has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $29.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.75.

Get GAMCO Investors alerts:

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%.

In other news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 31,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $868,787.10. Also, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $64,167.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,543.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,604 over the last ninety days. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in GAMCO Investors in the first quarter worth $994,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in GAMCO Investors in the first quarter worth about $452,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in GAMCO Investors in the first quarter worth about $385,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GAMCO Investors by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,151 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in GAMCO Investors by 130.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,694 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. 21.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.