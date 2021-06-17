GAIL (India) (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) rose 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.18 and last traded at $13.18. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.29.

GAIL (India) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GAILF)

GAIL (India) Limited operates as a natural gas processing and distribution company in India and internationally. The company operates through Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, LPG and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other segments. It is involved in the transmission, distribution, and marketing of natural gas to the power, city gas distribution, fertilizer, and other sectors.

