G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 111.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in G1 Therapeutics were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GTHX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $597,000.00. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $245,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,693,450 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTHX stock opened at $21.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.95. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $37.07.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 159.11% and a negative return on equity of 45.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

