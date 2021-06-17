Fyooz (FYZ) Achieves Market Cap of $1.30 Million

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Fyooz coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000524 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Fyooz has traded down 37% against the U.S. dollar. Fyooz has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $20,241.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00060341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00023782 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.71 or 0.00759423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00083435 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00042133 BTC.

Fyooz Coin Profile

FYZ is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io . Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Fyooz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fyooz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fyooz using one of the exchanges listed above.

