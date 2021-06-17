FY2023 Earnings Estimate for ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for ZTE in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ZTE’s FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter. ZTE had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 5.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st.

ZTCOY stock opened at $5.72 on Thursday. ZTE has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.98.

ZTE Company Profile

ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.

