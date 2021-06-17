FY2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Lifted by National Bank Financial

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will earn $11.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.20. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2022 earnings at $12.04 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CM. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.38.

NYSE CM opened at $120.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $65.22 and a 12-month high of $120.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.2051 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

