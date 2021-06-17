FY2021 EPS Estimates for Alvopetro Energy Ltd. Lowered by Analyst (CVE:ALV)

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alvopetro Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research analyst S. Ralston now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Alvopetro Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$7.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.35 million.

CVE ALV opened at C$1.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.94. Alvopetro Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.54 and a 12-month high of C$1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.47. The firm has a market cap of C$99.73 million and a P/E ratio of 13.89.

Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in the RecÃ´ncavo basins in onshore Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, the company holds interests in the CaburÃ© and Gomo natural gas assets; two oil fields, including Bom Lugar and MÃ£e-da-lua; and two other exploration assets comprising 23,527 acres.

