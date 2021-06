FY2021 EPS Estimates for Alvopetro Energy Ltd. Lowered by Analyst (CVE:ALV)

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alvopetro Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research analyst S. Ralston now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Alvopetro Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$7.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.35 million.

CVE ALV opened at C$1.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.94. Alvopetro Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.54 and a 12-month high of C$1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.47. The firm has a market cap of C$99.73 million and a P/E ratio of 13.89.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in the Recôncavo basins in onshore Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, the company holds interests in the Caburé and Gomo natural gas assets; two oil fields, including Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua; and two other exploration assets comprising 23,527 acres.

