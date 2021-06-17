FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Stoneridge, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Stoneridge in a report released on Monday, June 14th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stoneridge’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Stoneridge’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SRI. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. CL King cut Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

NYSE:SRI opened at $32.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Stoneridge has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The firm has a market cap of $887.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.95 and a beta of 1.46.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Stoneridge by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,559,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,616,000 after purchasing an additional 490,424 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 113.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 723,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,999,000 after acquiring an additional 385,012 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 1,426.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 188,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 175,690 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 653.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 129,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stoneridge by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,108,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,061,000 after purchasing an additional 109,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

