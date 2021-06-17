Fundamenta (FMTA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.02 Million

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded down 26.6% against the dollar. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $515,316.45 and $1.02 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00060041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00136311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.50 or 0.00180479 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $354.53 or 0.00920612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,497.15 or 0.99965814 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,020,671 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,414 coins. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

