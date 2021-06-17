Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Receives $88.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

FLGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Fulgent Genetics stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.82. 466,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.48. Fulgent Genetics has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $189.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.79.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $359.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 101.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4536.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $58,591.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,617,472.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 341,041 shares in the company, valued at $25,400,733.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,781 shares of company stock worth $1,292,466 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLGT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $526,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $986,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,992,000. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

