FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $41 million-46 million.
Shares of FTCI stock opened at $11.81 on Thursday. FTC Solar has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $15.46.
FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts forecast that FTC Solar will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FTC Solar Company Profile
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.
