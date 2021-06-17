Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Raised to C$11.50 at National Bankshares

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.79% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$6.60 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.40.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

TSE:FRU traded down C$0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$9.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,220. The company has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,322.50. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of C$3.19 and a one year high of C$9.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$36.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freehold Royalties will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.