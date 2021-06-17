Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN) Sets New 12-Month High After Insider Buying Activity

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 161 ($2.10) and last traded at GBX 156.50 ($2.04), with a volume of 58173 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146.50 ($1.91).

Specifically, insider Stephen Hemsley purchased 23,200 shares of Franchise Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of £34,104 ($44,557.09). Also, insider Chris Dent purchased 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £999.57 ($1,305.94).

Get Franchise Brands alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £149.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 137.56.

Franchise Brands plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in franchising and related activities in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides vehicle repair services, which comprise bumper scuffs, paintwork scratches, minor dents, and alloy wheel repairs under the ChipsAway brand name; and oven cleaning services include cleaning of domestic oven brands and models, such as electric and gas ovens, ranges, microwaves, hobs, extractor fans, and barbecues, as well as various removable components consisting of racks and other removable parts under the Ovenclean brand.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.