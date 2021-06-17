Foundry Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 89.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 986 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,729 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 243.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,526,000 after acquiring an additional 38,887 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys during the first quarter worth about $3,861,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Amedisys by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,477 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $135,658,000 after buying an additional 53,555 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys during the first quarter worth about $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMED shares. Benchmark increased their target price on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.77.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $324,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,099,030.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,248. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMED stock opened at $242.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.88 and a 1 year high of $325.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $265.04.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

