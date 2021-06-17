Foundry Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Avista by 447.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Avista by 41.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avista alerts:

Shares of AVA opened at $45.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.61. Avista Co. has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.16.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.14. Avista had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $399.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Avista’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 88.95%.

AVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Avista has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $451,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 136,675 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,409.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R John Taylor sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $26,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,375 shares of company stock worth $919,357 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.