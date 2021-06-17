Foundry Partners LLC Has $1.65 Million Stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,596 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WK. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Workiva by 379.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Workiva by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Workiva by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $2,339,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,357,934.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $821,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,250.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,000 shares of company stock worth $7,777,520 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workiva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $105.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.48. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.08 and a 1-year high of $114.68. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -112.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

