Foundry Partners LLC Buys Shares of 23,023 Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 23,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Overstock.com by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 42.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 9,331 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 16.1% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,609,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $32,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,327. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,378 shares in the company, valued at $110,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,738 shares of company stock worth $763,372 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

OSTK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.43.

NASDAQ OSTK opened at $88.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.88. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.85 and a 1 year high of $128.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 4.44.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $659.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 26.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

