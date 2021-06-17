Foundry Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in BM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. 29.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BMTX shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of BM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Maxim Group started coverage on BM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

NYSE BMTX opened at $13.39 on Thursday. BM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.38.

BM Technologies Company Profile

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

