Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Short Interest Down 22.6% in May

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 361,900 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the May 13th total of 467,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Forward Air news, insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 8,660 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $841,145.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,966.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $736,095.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,936.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,484 shares of company stock worth $2,356,288 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Forward Air by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Forward Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 736.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.97. 144,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,226. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.77. Forward Air has a one year low of $46.23 and a one year high of $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 99.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.37 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 2.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FWRD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

