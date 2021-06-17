Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Short Interest Update

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

FOJCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Commerzbank raised Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FOJCY traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.74. The company had a trading volume of 631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900. Fortum Oyj has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.2658 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.91%.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

