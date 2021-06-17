Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Given New $6.50 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) had its target price raised by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $5.25 to $6.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s current price.

Shares of FRSX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.81. The stock had a trading volume of 83,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,325,028. The firm has a market cap of $310.12 million, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.43. Foresight Autonomous has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $12.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRSX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,651,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous in the 1st quarter worth approximately $858,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Foresight Autonomous by 351.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 85,167 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Foresight Autonomous during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Foresight Autonomous in the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of sensor systems for the automotive industry. It develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. The company offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net Protect, a cellular-based V2X solution that provides real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians, cyclists, scooter drivers, etc.

