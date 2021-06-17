Focus Financial Partners Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) – Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Focus Financial Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $54.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 418.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. Focus Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $28.16 and a 52 week high of $56.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.03.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10,400.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

