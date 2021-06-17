Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.100-1.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.23 billion-4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.26 billion.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Shares of FLO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.30. The company had a trading volume of 714,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,848. Flowers Foods has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $25.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.12%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.