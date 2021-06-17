Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, July 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Flexsteel Industries has decreased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:FLXS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.06. The stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.70 million, a PE ratio of -48.90 and a beta of 0.95. Flexsteel Industries has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $51.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.24.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $118.41 million for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables, buffets and storage, and ottomans; and bedroom furniture, including benches, beds, dressers and armoires, and nightstands.

