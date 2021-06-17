Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the May 13th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.9 days.
FRCEF remained flat at $$5.45 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04. Fletcher Building has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $5.60.
About Fletcher Building
Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Fletcher Building Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fletcher Building and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.