Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the May 13th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.9 days.

FRCEF remained flat at $$5.45 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04. Fletcher Building has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $5.60.

Get Fletcher Building alerts:

About Fletcher Building

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, North America, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Steel, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Fletcher Building Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fletcher Building and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.