Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stake Increased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 91.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,499 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $16,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $722,901,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $594,904,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in Fiserv by 14,762.0% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,276,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,066,000 after buying an additional 3,254,718 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,459,000 after buying an additional 2,921,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Fiserv by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,884,000 after buying an additional 1,173,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV opened at $108.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a PE ratio of 84.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.37.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at $29,330,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FISV. Raymond James raised their target price on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Truist lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.95.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

