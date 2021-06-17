FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 139,200 shares, an increase of 55.2% from the May 13th total of 89,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 348,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. FirstMark Horizon Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMAC. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $6,656,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,672,000. Ulysses Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,000,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,672,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,500,000. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

