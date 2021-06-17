First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Purchased by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 73,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.00. 1,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,929. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.93 and a 12-month high of $51.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.09.

