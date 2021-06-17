First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) Position Boosted by Baron Financial Group LLC

Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF comprises 2.7% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC owned about 0.92% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1,088.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1,380.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of FAN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.78. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,396. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.78. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $26.14.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.