First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Trading Down 6%

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) fell 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$26.31 and last traded at C$26.36. 552,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,462,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.05.

Several research firms have recently commented on FM. National Bankshares lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Cfra lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$38.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.42.

The firm has a market cap of C$18.08 billion and a PE ratio of 623.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2 billion. On average, research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 2.4899998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.68%.

In related news, Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,000 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total value of C$1,525,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,693,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$82,164,027.81. Also, Director Peter St. George sold 125,000 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.76, for a total value of C$4,219,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 387,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,093,523.64. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $6,509,275.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

