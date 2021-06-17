First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Declares Dividend of $0.09

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0934 per share on Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.
Shares of OTCMKTS FPAFY opened at $1.75 on Thursday. First Pacific has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73.
First Pacific Company Profile
