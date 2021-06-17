First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Declares Dividend of $0.09

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0934 per share on Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FPAFY opened at $1.75 on Thursday. First Pacific has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73.

First Pacific Company Profile

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

