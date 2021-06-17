First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Sells C$550,000.00 in Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Jill Anne Arias sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total value of C$550,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,817,750.

Shares of FR opened at C$21.81 on Thursday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a one year low of C$11.39 and a one year high of C$30.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.63.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$127.30 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.7309928 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.31%.

FR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on First Majestic Silver to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

