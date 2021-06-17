First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Sells C$550,000.00 in Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Jill Anne Arias sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total value of C$550,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,817,750.
Shares of FR opened at C$21.81 on Thursday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a one year low of C$11.39 and a one year high of C$30.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.63.
First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$127.30 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.7309928 earnings per share for the current year.
FR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on First Majestic Silver to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
