First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,260,927 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 738,292 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $116,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FHB. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. First Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $29.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.99 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.25%. First Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.72%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

