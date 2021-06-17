First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Director William K. Hood Acquires 2,620 Shares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Director William K. Hood bought 2,620 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $50,697.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 182,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,330.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FGBI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.25. The company had a trading volume of 507 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,739. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.49. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 11.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 42,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

