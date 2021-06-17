First Eagle Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FSLF) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

First Eagle Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FSLF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.

FSLF stock opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.66. First Eagle Senior Loan Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79.

Get First Eagle Senior Loan Fund alerts:

About First Eagle Senior Loan Fund

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for First Eagle Senior Loan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Eagle Senior Loan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.