First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Shares Gap Down to $30.79

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.79, but opened at $30.05. First Community Bankshares shares last traded at $30.19, with a volume of 107 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $543.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.27.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $33.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.92 million. As a group, analysts expect that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.08%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 15.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 58,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 14.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 4.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. 38.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC)

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.