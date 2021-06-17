First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Stock Position Trimmed by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,866,539 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 157,880 shares during the quarter. First BanCorp. comprises 9.7% of X Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $21,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBP. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter worth about $4,528,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,880,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,341,000 after acquiring an additional 168,671 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $519,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,201,065 shares in the company, valued at $15,601,834.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Heffern acquired 2,500 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $31,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 73,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,991.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $2,431,400. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBP traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.11. 181,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,138. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $207.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FBP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

