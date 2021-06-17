First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, July 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

First Bancorp has raised its dividend by 125.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

FBNC stock opened at $43.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.32. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $48.83.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $75.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.50 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 28.42%. Research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FBNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

In other news, CEO Richard H. Moore bought 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,507.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

