Finning International (TSE:FTT) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Finning International (TSE:FTT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$39.00 price target on the stock.

FTT has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Finning International to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Finning International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$39.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$34.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$39.35.

Shares of FTT stock opened at C$33.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.05. Finning International has a 12 month low of C$18.05 and a 12 month high of C$35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.58.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.49 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Finning International will post 2.1600002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Finning International’s payout ratio is 53.59%.

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Thomson bought 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$30.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$290,814.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 217,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,645,834.59. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk sold 1,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.20, for a total transaction of C$40,832.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,005,864.80. Insiders have sold a total of 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $544,682 in the last quarter.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

