Financial Survey: Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Rubius Therapeutics and Immatics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics N/A N/A -$167.73 million ($2.08) -12.18 Immatics $35.70 million 6.07 -$229.06 million ($1.82) -6.62

Rubius Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Immatics. Rubius Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Immatics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Rubius Therapeutics and Immatics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics 0 3 1 0 2.25 Immatics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Rubius Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $28.33, indicating a potential upside of 11.86%. Immatics has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.27%. Given Immatics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Immatics is more favorable than Rubius Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.6% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 55.7% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rubius Therapeutics and Immatics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics N/A -78.71% -47.35% Immatics N/A N/A -63.67%

Volatility & Risk

Rubius Therapeutics has a beta of 2.57, meaning that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immatics has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Immatics beats Rubius Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics. Its ACTengine product candidates are in Phase I clinical trials, which include IMA201 that targets melanoma-associated antigen 4 or 8 in patients with solid tumors; IMA202 that targets melanoma-associated antigen 1 in patients with various solid tumors, including squamous non-small cell lung carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma; and IMA203 that targets preferentially expressed antigen in melanoma in adult patients with relapsed and/or refractory solid tumors, as well as IMA204, an anti-tumor therapy, which is in preclinical studies that targets tumor stroma cell. The company's TCR Bispecifics product candidates, which are in preclinical studies includes IMA401, a cancer testis antigen for the treatment of solid tumor; and IMA402 for the treatment of solid tumors. It also develops IMA101, a multi-target precision immunotherapy; and IMA301, an allogenic cellular therapy product candidate. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancer indications; MD Anderson Cancer Center to develop multiple T cell and TCR-based adoptive cellular therapies; Celgene Switzerland LLC to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancers; Genmab A/S to develop T cell engaging bispecific immunotherapies targeting multiple cancer indications; Amgen Inc.; and MorphoSys to develop novel antibody-based therapies against various cancer antigens that are recognized by T cells. Immatics N.V. is headquartered in TÃ¼bingen, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.