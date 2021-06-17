Financial Survey: Nuwellis (NUWE) and Its Competitors

Nuwellis (NASDAQ: NUWE) is one of 65 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Nuwellis to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Nuwellis and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuwellis -213.34% -86.10% -72.93% Nuwellis Competitors -248.08% -28.68% -15.59%

Nuwellis has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuwellis’ rivals have a beta of 20.18, meaning that their average share price is 1,918% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.8% of Nuwellis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Nuwellis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nuwellis and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nuwellis $7.44 million -$15.84 million -0.42 Nuwellis Competitors $999.91 million $94.29 million 149.69

Nuwellis’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nuwellis. Nuwellis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nuwellis and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuwellis 0 0 0 0 N/A Nuwellis Competitors 211 885 1679 37 2.55

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 14.89%. Given Nuwellis’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nuwellis has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Nuwellis rivals beat Nuwellis on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, disposable blood set, and catheter. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinics through its direct salesforce in the United States; and through independent specialty distributors primarily in Austria, Brazil, Brunei, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Palestine, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as CHF Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Nuwellis, Inc. in April 2021. Nuwellis, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

