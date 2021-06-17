Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in United Rentals by 88.6% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 41,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,824,000 after buying an additional 19,723 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 46,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 23.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,969,000 after purchasing an additional 40,053 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE URI traded down $8.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $298.19. 19,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,189. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.06. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.10 and a 12-month high of $354.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.70.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

URI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.77.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.