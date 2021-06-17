Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in 3M by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 14.3% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,387,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 30.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,137,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM stock traded down $2.57 on Thursday, hitting $194.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,369. 3M has a 1 year low of $148.80 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.